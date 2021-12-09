Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Elaine Guidroz sold 750 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $6,937.50.

Shares of FLL opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $394.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLL. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.