Insider Selling: Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Sells $66,050.00 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOSL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of 374.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

