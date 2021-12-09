Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $564.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

