Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Sells 1,419 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.28. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

