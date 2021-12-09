Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $666,490.32 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

