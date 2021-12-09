Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.47. 1,683,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,846. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

