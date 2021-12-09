Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,110,188.25.
- On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $243,163.31.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.
Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 141,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,903. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
