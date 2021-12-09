Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 25,120 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

