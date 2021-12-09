Insider Buying: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $303.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.