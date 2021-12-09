Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,388.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORGO stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

