Insider Buying: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

