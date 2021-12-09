InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of InnovAge stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 480,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
