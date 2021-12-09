InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of InnovAge stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 480,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.