Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

