Injective Protocol Price Reaches $9.31 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.31 or 0.00018716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $406.63 million and $25.88 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

