Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 7,822 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.