Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 506.40 ($6.72) on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 529.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.96. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

