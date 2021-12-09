Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

