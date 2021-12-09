Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30.

Shares of PI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. 855,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,788. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

