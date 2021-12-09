Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,520. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$23.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.43. The company has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

