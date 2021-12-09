Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.
Shares of IMO traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,520. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$23.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.43. The company has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
