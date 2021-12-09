IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

