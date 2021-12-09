IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 240,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

