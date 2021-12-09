Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Up 13.4%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price was up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 3,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $56,888,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $965,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $22,193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.