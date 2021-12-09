ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.64 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.