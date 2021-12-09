Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $5.02. Hypera shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 41,762 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.