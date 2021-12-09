Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $29,640.16 and approximately $44.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

