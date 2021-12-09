Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Purchases $39,955.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 2,471,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,150. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

