HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 277,101 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

