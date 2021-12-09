HSBC Begins Coverage on Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC ETIVF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile

Electra Private Equity Plc is a private equity investment trust, which objective is to follow a realization strategy which aims to crystallize value for shareholders, through balancing the timing of returning cash to shareholders with maximization of value. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom; Continental Europe; US; and Elsewhere.

