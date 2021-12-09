H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Down 1.7%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 28,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,928,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.