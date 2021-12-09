Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

CL stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 5,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,791. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

