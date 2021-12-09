Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $14.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,273.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,500. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $664.98 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,375.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

