Howland Capital Management LLC Has $49.98 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.39 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

