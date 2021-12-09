Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 94,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

