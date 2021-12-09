Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $50.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.