Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 13%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $121.52. 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

The firm has a market cap of $757.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

