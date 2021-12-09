Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 13%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $121.52. 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.
The firm has a market cap of $757.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
