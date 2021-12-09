Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as low as $104.40 and last traded at $104.62. 5,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

