Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $280.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.53 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

