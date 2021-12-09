Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72.

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00.

HZNP stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

