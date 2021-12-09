Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $470.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $411.25 on Monday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79. The company has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

