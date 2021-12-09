HM Capital Management LLC Sells 10,709 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.80. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

