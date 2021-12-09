HM Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.