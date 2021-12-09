Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day moving average is $793.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.