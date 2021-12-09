Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,429.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,423.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

