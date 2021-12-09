Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $346,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 187.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $171.52 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,523. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

