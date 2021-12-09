Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $628,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 674,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

