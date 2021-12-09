Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC opened at $358.99 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

