High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer Purchases 1,000 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 1,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$13,781.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,537.20.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$482.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.41. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

