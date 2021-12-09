Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,469 shares of company stock worth $1,906,483. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

