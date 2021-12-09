Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Down 2%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 3,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

