Henry L. Guy Buys 20,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
