Henry L. Guy Buys 20,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

